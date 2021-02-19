Hyman Charles D Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 325.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,152 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 11.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 13.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP traded up $3.65 on Friday, reaching $132.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.21 and a 200-day moving average of $110.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.46.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.