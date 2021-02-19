Hyman Charles D Has $10.18 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,197,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 201,750 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price target on Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.79. 370,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,035,577. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

