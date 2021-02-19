Hyman Charles D Has $29.21 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 2.3% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 17.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 18.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.3% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $659,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,346.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,137,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.45. The company had a trading volume of 295,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.50. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $335.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.78, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.