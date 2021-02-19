Hyman Charles D Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after buying an additional 497,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.72.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.81. 316,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,380,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $392.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

