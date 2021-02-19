Hyman Charles D Has $4.25 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.72. The company had a trading volume of 609,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,715. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.39 and a 200-day moving average of $174.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

