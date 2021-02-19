Hyman Charles D Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,341,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bank of America by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,089,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

BAC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,121,039. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $297.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

