Hyman Charles D Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.48. The company had a trading volume of 54,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,389. The company has a market cap of $192.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.40 and its 200-day moving average is $160.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

