Hyman Charles D Lowers Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D owned 0.22% of American National Group worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 3,239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 145,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 141,316 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 127,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,263,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,134,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANAT stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.50. 793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average of $81.82. American National Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.93 and a 52-week high of $113.92.

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

