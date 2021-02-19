Hyman Charles D Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,177,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.50. 153,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614,332. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.69. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

