Hyman Charles D Purchases 4,000 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $232.22. The company had a trading volume of 56,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.22 and its 200 day moving average is $236.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

