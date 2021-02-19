Hyman Charles D Purchases 5,644 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 1.2% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after buying an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 144.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 473,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,106,000 after purchasing an additional 204,513 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.10. 59,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,049. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

