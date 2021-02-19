Hyman Charles D Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,935 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $62.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,950,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

