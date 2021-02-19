Hyman Charles D Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,842 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.84.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $7.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.89. The company had a trading volume of 533,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,261,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $341.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

