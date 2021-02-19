Hyman Charles D Sells 1,340 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hyman Charles D decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 1.9% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $23,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after buying an additional 1,758,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,121,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 690,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.07. The company had a trading volume of 26,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,414. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.