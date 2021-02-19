Hyman Charles D Sells 15,151 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hyman Charles D decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,151 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $8,962,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. 229,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,643,095. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of -42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

