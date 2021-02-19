Hyman Charles D Sells 3,150 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 966,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. FRP comprises approximately 3.5% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D owned 10.26% of FRP worth $44,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in FRP by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FRP by 502.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FRP by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FRP alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FRP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $97,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.35. 719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,197. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.11 million, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.70.

FRP Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH).

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.