Hyman Charles D Sells 6,797 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials comprises about 2.1% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hyman Charles D owned approximately 0.14% of Vulcan Materials worth $26,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.40. 14,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,404. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $168.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

