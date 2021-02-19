HyperDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $5.12 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $10,241.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00546310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00066954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00086800 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00069804 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00082020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00030310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.09 or 0.00425396 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

