Hyperion Hits 24-Hour Volume of $42,560.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyperion has a total market cap of $9.61 million and $42,560.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyperion has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00064675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.14 or 0.00836235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00035654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00055958 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00043256 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00018750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.84 or 0.04916711 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 198,113,053 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

