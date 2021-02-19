Hyve (HYVE) Price Down 9.5% This Week

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $227,383.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyve has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Hyve token can currently be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $287.80 or 0.00530343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00061784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00086316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00070391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00076828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00031458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.50 or 0.00417374 BTC.

Hyve Token Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,286,352 tokens. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

Hyve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

