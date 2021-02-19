I/O Coin Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $8,217.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.77 or 0.00569439 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006563 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00034078 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.33 or 0.02525735 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,703,173 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

