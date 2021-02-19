i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.13 Million

Analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce $47.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.25 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $39.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $203.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.55 million to $205.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $235.02 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $246.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $7,334,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,062,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 311,431 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 281.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 103,103 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in i3 Verticals by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 85,442 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIIV opened at $32.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $995.24 million, a PE ratio of -807.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75.

i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

