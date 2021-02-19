iA Financial (IAFNF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of iA Financial (OTCMKTS: IAFNF) recently:

2/12/2021 – iA Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/12/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $65.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $66.50 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $69.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – iA Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/14/2021 – iA Financial was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

