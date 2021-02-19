Icahn Enterprises (IEP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $65.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.41. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $69.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 19,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.01 per share, with a total value of $983,727.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

