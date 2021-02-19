ICHI (ICHI) Trading Up 91.8% Over Last Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. ICHI has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $676,018.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICHI has traded 91.8% higher against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.76 or 0.00014705 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.50 or 0.00561920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00063124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00091568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00075479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00081723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.22 or 0.00436316 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

ICHI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

