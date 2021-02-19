Iconic Token (ICNQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,528.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $2,528.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Iconic Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.19 or 0.00578094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00060658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00083976 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00068683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00074940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00033298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.00 or 0.00394088 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,974,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,174,820 tokens. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

