IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of IDACORP worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 371.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDA. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

