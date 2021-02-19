IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. IDACORP updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.60-4.80 EPS.

NYSE IDA traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.42. 3,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average of $89.23. IDACORP has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $113.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

