Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Price Hits $3.79 on Top Exchanges

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded up 37.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar. One Idea Chain Coin token can now be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00007380 BTC on major exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a market cap of $194.45 million and $8,924.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.62 or 0.00522551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00059199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00083630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00074596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00080898 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 87.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $211.18 or 0.00410811 BTC.

About Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

