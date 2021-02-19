IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of IDEX worth $56,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 83,925.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,410 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 409.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,685,000 after purchasing an additional 721,220 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in IDEX by 185.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,176,000 after acquiring an additional 118,049 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in IDEX by 6,462.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 110,707 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in IDEX by 59.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 235,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,999,000 after acquiring an additional 88,324 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX opened at $193.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $211.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.40.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.