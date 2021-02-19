IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 3,335 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for about 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.53% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $19,908,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 139.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 88,872 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 129.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,041 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191 shares during the period.

GLTR stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.90. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,609. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $105.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.67.

