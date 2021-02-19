IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 8,825 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,176,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,927,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,036,000 after purchasing an additional 403,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,952,000 after purchasing an additional 842,996 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,737,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,780,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,320,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,219,000 after purchasing an additional 395,757 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,513. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

