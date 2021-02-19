IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 294.2% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 412,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 307,872 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 77,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Lubar & Co. Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lubar & Co. Inc now owns 416,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.04. 2,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,254. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $60.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

