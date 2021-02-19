IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 457,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,588 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.10. 59,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,049. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

