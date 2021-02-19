IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,517 shares of company stock worth $4,397,769. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.87. 1,257,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,140,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54. The company has a market cap of $193.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

