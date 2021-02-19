IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.63% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 48,005 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

FTXL stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.07. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,792. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $69.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.65.

