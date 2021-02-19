IFG Advisory LLC Has $12.52 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.40. 15,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,613. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $96.48.

