IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.36. 55,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,160. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

