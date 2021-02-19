IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMDV traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $60.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,184 shares. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96.

