IFG Advisory LLC Has $21.29 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF makes up 2.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $21,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.33. 457,432 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.75. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

