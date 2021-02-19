IFG Advisory LLC Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after buying an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,006,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after buying an additional 43,325 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,285. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.07. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

