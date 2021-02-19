IFG Advisory LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.35% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,012. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.50. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $141.00.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.