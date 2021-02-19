IFG Advisory LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.35% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,012. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.50. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $141.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.