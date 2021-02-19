IFG Advisory LLC Has $9.31 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.3% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $166.71. The stock had a trading volume of 581,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,715. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.39 and a 200-day moving average of $174.97.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.