IFG Advisory LLC Has $9.94 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 1.4% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.83. 578,797 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.73.

