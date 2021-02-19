IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $95.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $95.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

