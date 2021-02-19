IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 70,864 Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 505.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,864 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,833.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 239,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 231,263 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 212,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 89,744 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 451.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 36,415 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 84,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TOTL traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,407. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35.

