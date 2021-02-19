IFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 23,518 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 561,009 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,226,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,862 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,303,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,809,000 after acquiring an additional 145,852 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $95.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,611. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average is $86.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.