IFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 221.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,811 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 797 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 748,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,137,000 after acquiring an additional 277,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.71. 53,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

