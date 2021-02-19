IFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,365 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,082 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.72.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.64. 309,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,380,860. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

