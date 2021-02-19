IFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,542 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,763,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,607,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,309.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.47. The stock had a trading volume of 97,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,993. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.